Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 9,550 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,970 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $41,423,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after acquiring an additional 974,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,052,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

WPM opened at $44.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

