Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 3.8% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 392,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,049 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 140,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 193,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,042,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,990. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average is $115.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,481 shares of company stock worth $32,060,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

