Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.29.

NYSE:EW opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $3,573,642.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,481 shares of company stock worth $32,060,152. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 38,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

