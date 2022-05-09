Efinity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.14 Million (EFI)

Efinity (EFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,697,690.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00377187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00189091 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.34 or 0.00551571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00039300 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,532.39 or 1.94845177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

