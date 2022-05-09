Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

ELAN stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.02. 225,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,624,522. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,421,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 218,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 47,295 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,804,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,354,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,167,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

