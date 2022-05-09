Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70-4.755 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.28 EPS.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of ELAN opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

