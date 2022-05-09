Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Position Lessened by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,877,000 after acquiring an additional 679,070 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,076,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after acquiring an additional 879,867 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,130,000 after acquiring an additional 140,632 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,394,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,427,000 after acquiring an additional 167,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after acquiring an additional 218,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $20.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

