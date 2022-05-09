Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,809 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $119,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after acquiring an additional 220,226 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after acquiring an additional 208,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,449,000 after acquiring an additional 119,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after acquiring an additional 312,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

NYSE:EMR opened at $86.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

