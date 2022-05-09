Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.31

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 21352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -69.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

