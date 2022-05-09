Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Barclays

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 35.07.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

NYSE:EDR opened at 19.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 29.06. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 18.59 and a 12 month high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total value of 7,690,824.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,703,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total transaction of 593,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 895,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $3,091,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.