Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.21

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.21 and last traded at C$4.30, with a volume of 233695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDR. CIBC lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.51.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$756.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76.
About Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
