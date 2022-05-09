Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.21

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.21 and last traded at C$4.30, with a volume of 233695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EDR. CIBC lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.51.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$756.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76.

In other news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total value of C$140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,881 shares in the company, valued at C$7,764,282.24. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Gordon Shakesby sold 51,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total transaction of C$326,093.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,093.04. Insiders sold 130,120 shares of company stock valued at $881,388 over the last 90 days.

About Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.