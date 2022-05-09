Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.98, but opened at $31.37. Energizer shares last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 4,546 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.38 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 14.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Energizer by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Energizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 11.0% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

About Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

