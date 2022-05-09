Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years.

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $406.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.55. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.91.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 976 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.41 per share, with a total value of $39,440.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 130 shares of company stock worth $5,233 over the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after buying an additional 84,591 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 514,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

