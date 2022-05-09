Epic Cash (EPIC) Trading 27.4% Lower This Week

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $13.02 million and $74,599.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,199.81 or 0.99939835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00100285 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,205,152 coins. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

