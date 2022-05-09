Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $73.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

