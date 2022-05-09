Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 74,522 shares.The stock last traded at $12.72 and had previously closed at $12.70.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.