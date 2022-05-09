ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.56

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.56 and last traded at $60.83, with a volume of 230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESE. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,970,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 790.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 111.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $327,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

