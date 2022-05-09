Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.25

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 70 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPRT. Raymond James decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 42.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 118.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $68,542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,656,000 after buying an additional 1,775,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,640,000 after buying an additional 1,669,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,217,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4,314.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,053,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after buying an additional 1,029,993 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

