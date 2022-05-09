Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Down 15.7%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 15.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.07 and last traded at $52.07. 16,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 174,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.86.

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.42 per share, with a total value of $594,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,868,100. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Madryn Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth $49,475,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 623,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,640 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,797,000 after acquiring an additional 211,677 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

