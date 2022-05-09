Everi (EVRI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Everi to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Everi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of EVRI opened at $16.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Everi has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $26.61.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.
Everi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.
