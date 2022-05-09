Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) will report sales of $169.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.50 million. Everi reported sales of $139.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $730.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.50 million to $745.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $781.24 million, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $813.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

NYSE EVRI traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,875. Everi has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at $29,752,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after buying an additional 742,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Everi by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,417,000 after buying an additional 551,886 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 3,296.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 495,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth $10,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.