EverRise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0008

EverRise (RISE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, EverRise has traded down 18% against the dollar. EverRise has a market cap of $53.10 million and approximately $594,464.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

