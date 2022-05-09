Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,205. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.