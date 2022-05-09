EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Head to Head Survey

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EVmo and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A Change Healthcare 0 1 3 0 2.75

Change Healthcare has a consensus target price of $25.81, indicating a potential upside of 9.98%. Given Change Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than EVmo.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -146.40% -1,429.68% -125.38% Change Healthcare -2.27% 12.97% 4.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of EVmo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

EVmo has a beta of 4.15, suggesting that its stock price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVmo and Change Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $10.24 million 2.65 -$14.98 million ($0.33) -1.18 Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.37 -$112.21 million ($0.24) -97.79

EVmo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Change Healthcare. Change Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVmo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats EVmo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVmo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Change Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment offers software and analytics solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, clinical decision support, value-based payment, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment provides solutions for financial, administrative, and clinical and pharmacy transactions; connected consumer health; intelligent healthcare network; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; data; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment offers solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company serves commercial insurers, private insurers, BlueCross Blue Shield plans, Medicare/Medicaid plans, provider-sponsored payers, third party administrators, emerging technology and data-driven health plans, and other specialty health benefits insurers, as well as hospitals and health systems, physician practices, dentists, pharmacies, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, telehealth providers, senior care facilities, laboratories, and other healthcare providers. Change Healthcare Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

