Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Evoke Pharma’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, May 23rd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd.

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 529.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. 6.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

