Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Evoke Pharma’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, May 23rd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. 6.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Evoke Pharma (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
