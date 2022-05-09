Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 273.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXAS stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.