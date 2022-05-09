Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

EXC stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 77.59%.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

