Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 148.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,863,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR stock opened at $181.66 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.67 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.22.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.