Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.62.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $91.69. The stock had a trading volume of 29,619,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,544,448. The company has a market cap of $388.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $92.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

