Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$855.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$820.00 to C$845.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$675.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Fairfax Financial stock traded down C$7.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$667.79. 90,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.16. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$493.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$716.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$653.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$614.05.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The business had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.05 billion. Analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 1541.9398771 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total transaction of C$1,672,695.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,338,710.87.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

