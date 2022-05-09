FairGame (FAIR) Hits One Day Volume of $528,358.00

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $528,358.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004309 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

