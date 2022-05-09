Feathercoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,096.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.98 million and $9,096.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

