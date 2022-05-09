FedoraCoin (TIPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. FedoraCoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and $23,303.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded down 12% against the dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00276892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00015406 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003132 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000970 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000104 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

