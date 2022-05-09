Ferguson (LON:FERG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8,892.00

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8,892 ($111.08) and last traded at GBX 9,110 ($113.80), with a volume of 1329044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,332 ($116.58).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from £132.60 ($165.65) to GBX 9,960 ($124.42) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Ferguson from £128 ($159.90) to £125 ($156.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a £147 ($183.64) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Ferguson from £150 ($187.38) to £140 ($174.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £125.75 ($157.08).

Get Ferguson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £104.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of £113.67. The stock has a market cap of £19.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

About Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.