Fidelity Federal Bancorp (FDLB) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on May 16th

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS FDLB opened at $95.00 on Monday. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.68.

Get Fidelity Federal Bancorp alerts:

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.