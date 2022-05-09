Fidelity Federal Bancorp (FDLB) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on May 16th

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
OTCMKTS FDLB opened at $95.00 on Monday. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.68.
About Fidelity Federal Bancorp
