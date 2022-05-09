Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPFGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRRPF shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $$8.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

