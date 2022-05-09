FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.64

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 40462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIGS. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 253,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $5,009,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 361,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,405 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 77.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

