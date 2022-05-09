Financial Analysis: Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) versus Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sunworks and Axion Power International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunworks presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 290.17%. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunworks and Axion Power International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $101.15 million 0.56 -$26.63 million ($0.97) -1.78 Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axion Power International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -26.32% -35.41% -26.11% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sunworks has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of -4.84, indicating that its stock price is 584% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunworks beats Axion Power International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

