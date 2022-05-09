Financial Counselors Inc. Has $49.62 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,403 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $49,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after buying an additional 3,368,622 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $205,081,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $183,788,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

MRK traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.64. 11,769,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,126,637. The firm has a market cap of $221.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

