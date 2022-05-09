Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 29,713 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $121,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $8.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.59. 1,342,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,120. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $206.70 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

