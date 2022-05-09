First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Rating) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. First Bank reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Bank had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Bank by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $4,507,000.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $263.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77. First Bank has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

About First Bank (Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.