First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. First Bank reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Bank had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Bank by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $4,507,000.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $263.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77. First Bank has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

