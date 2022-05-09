First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.03. 561,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032,565. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

