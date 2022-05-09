First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $9.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.17. 171,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.65. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $238.32 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.