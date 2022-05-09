First Business Financial Services Inc. Invests $212,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018,014 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,119,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,424,000 after purchasing an additional 147,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,614,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.01. 43,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,734. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

