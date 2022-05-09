First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.35

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$15.35 and last traded at C$15.52, with a volume of 20863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.61.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.