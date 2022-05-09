First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

FCR.UN stock opened at C$15.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.11. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$15.49 and a one year high of C$19.19. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.00.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

