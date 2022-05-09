First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 484 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.28 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.83 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.95 and its 200 day moving average is $105.33.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.