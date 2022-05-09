First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 683 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after purchasing an additional 315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.33.

Shares of NVO opened at $111.35 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.04 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $262.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average of $107.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.