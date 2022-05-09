First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.