First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Separately, Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period.
ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $19.25.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Rating).
