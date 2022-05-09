First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Separately, Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Get ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B alerts:

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.